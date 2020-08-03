The Douglas County Master Gardeners continue to work in the Plant-a-Row-for-Hunger garden on Selman Drive during the pandemic, harvesting rows of fruits and vegetables that are donated to several local charities. Last year, a total of 1,500 pounds of vegetables were donated and several Community Garden members also donated produce.
Master Gardeners harvest produce for local charities
- Photos by Dr. John Stockwell/Special
-
- Updated
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Master Gardeners harvest produce for local charities
- Area census response lagging 2010 levels
- Federal lawsuit filed against Robinson: Bohanan: Commissioner still violating First Amendment, breached contract
- Most Sneak-A-Peaks at schools will be virtual; Elementary, middle school events set for Monday
- Harvester's Miranda wins award at National Beta Virtual Convention
- Dawgs unable to play Tech in revised schedule
- Teams opened official practice for upcoming season
- Harvester announces partnership with Adidas, Gable
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal lawsuit filed against Robinson: Bohanan: Commissioner still violating First Amendment, breached contract
- A Sanctuary Village for the homeless
- Support grows to replace U.S. Capitol Confederate statue with John Lewis
- Most Sneak-A-Peaks at schools will be virtual; Elementary, middle school events set for Monday
- Lithia native Satchell dies at 100
- Cooper: Children in the mill
- Authorities warn about COVID-19 related fraud
- DIARY: Ayesha Saeed, Douglas County High School
- Local law firm raises money to help end veteran suicide
- Connect Douglas celebrates first anniversary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.