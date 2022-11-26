Building rich, nutritious garden soil isn’t the glamorous part of gardening, but the time spent is key to a bountiful garden. Winter is a good time to restore your soil’s health in preparation for next spring’s vegetable and flower gardens.

Here are tips for keeping soil healthy throughout the gardening year. Make these practices part of your gardening routine. Healthy, nutrient-rich soil will nourish your plants season after season.

Lucy Mercer is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on improving your soil can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.

