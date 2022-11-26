Building rich, nutritious garden soil isn’t the glamorous part of gardening, but the time spent is key to a bountiful garden. Winter is a good time to restore your soil’s health in preparation for next spring’s vegetable and flower gardens.
Here are tips for keeping soil healthy throughout the gardening year. Make these practices part of your gardening routine. Healthy, nutrient-rich soil will nourish your plants season after season.
1. Be gentle with your soil. Roto-tilling damages the network of fungal threads and disturbs soil organisms. Use a digging fork or shovel to gently turn soil. Instead of digging up the entire garden bed, only prepare the rows where you intend to plant with seeds or seedlings. Create permanent mulched paths so you can avoid compacting the garden soil by stepping on it.
2. Add organic matter. Nourish soil with regular applications of amendments like organic compost. This provides food for soil dwelling organisms and improves soil aeration and drainage. Soil amended with compost retains moisture, resists soil compaction, and holds a reservoir of slow-release nutrients.
3. Grow cover crops to improve the soil. This is like green manure: you plant a crop, usually a nitrogen-fixing legume, in between seasons. At the end of its growth cycle, you turn the crop into the soil. Cover crops reduce soil compaction, increase soil microbial life, and improve water flow.
It’s easy to start with cover crops. Successful cover crops for Georgia gardens include cereal rye, oats and crimson clover. In the summer, sorghums, millets and cowpeas are often used.
4. Cover your soil with mulch. There are plenty of natural materials to use as soil covers or mulch. Straw, grass clippings, aged wood chips, pine needles, even shredded paper will do. Covering bare soil suppresses weed growth, moderates soil temperatures, holds in soil moisture and reduces erosion.
5. Add nitrogen to your soil. Nitrogen is water soluble, and it is the nutrient required in the largest amount by growing plants. It is constantly being lost from the soil in one way or another — such as when you harvest a crop, or when heavy rain causes it to leach out.
Add nitrogen from sources like:
• Green waste, such as grass clippings, coffee grounds and garden scraps (as these decompose, they release nitrogen that can be taken up by plants)
• Nitrogen fixing plants, such as beans and clover (as in a cover crop)
• Organic fertilizers — these can be plant based, such as alfalfa meal or soy meal, or animal based, such as fish meal and blood meal. Animal based fertilizers are higher in nitrogen and, like chemical fertilizers, can “burn” delicate plant roots if applied too close to plants.
The Cooperative Extension Service is available to help you prepare your soil for next spring. This usually starts with a simple, inexpensive soil test. Ask for a soil test kit and follow the instructions for collecting the soil sample. Return it to the extension office and for a small fee, the university system labs will analyze your soil and give you recommendations for improving your soil.
Building up your garden soil is a cornerstone of organic gardening. When you create healthy soil, you build pest and disease resistance into your garden.
Resource: Home Garden Seed Association.
Lucy Mercer is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on improving your soil can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
