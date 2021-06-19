Master Gardeners: I left my heart ...

If ever a plant could capture your heart, Hexastylis arifolia or Heartleaf Ginger is a likely candidate. It has so many great qualities that recommend it for use in your shady woodlands garden. Size, evergreen leaves, spreading habit, slight fragrance, and unusual flowers all combine to make a very appealing plant.
This lovely shade plant is an evergreen but turns to a deep purple in winter, so it adds color to the woodland garden year-round. The glossy, heart-shaped leaves are usually 4 to 6 inches long while the clumps themselves can spread up to 18 inches across. Some wild ginger will have silvery to white veins, providing even more color to the garden. Because of its size and spreading habits by underground rhizomes, the Wild Ginger is prized as a groundcover or for planting at the front of wildflower beds as a contrast to more showy species like trilliums. They also put on a show when planted at the base of rough-barked trees. The plants are slow to spread, but well worth the wait.
Don’t expect a great display from the flowers. Flowers first appear in mid to late spring with a pinkish look, turning to a reddish brown as they age. Each flower has three triangular shaped petals that hug the ground at the base of the leaves. Common names for this plant are Little Piggies (during their pink stage) and Little Brown Jugs as they darken to a deep maroon. I just love the way plants are given their common names. Children of today have probably never seen newborn pigs with their pale pink skin or brown clay jugs that were used for storing food in the olden days. But people my age know exactly what the names mean.
Since the flowers are so low to the ground, they are pollinated by ants and other crawling insects. Once the pollinated flowers produce seeds, the ants get involved again. Just like the seeds of Bloodroot and a few other wildflowers, the Wild Ginger seed has a fleshy appendage which the ants collect and carry to their nests. Young ants feast on the eliasome because of its rich fat content. When they finish their feast, the adult ants discard the seeds outside the nest, scattering the seeds and preventing the Ginger from becoming too crowded.
Plant this Ginger in a shade to partial shade environment. It will burn easily in full sun. It prefers moist to wet, slightly acidic soil that is well drained. This Ginger has no kinship to the culinary ginger, but was used by Native Americans and is still used today to make ginger root tea for soothing a sore throat or calming an upset stomach.
If your ginger falls victim to slugs or snails, sprinkle some diatomaceous earth around the plants. The sharp edges of this cut into the soft bodies of the slugs and will keep them away from your plants. Remember, if you are planting to attract pollinators to your garden, never use herbicides or pesticides on your plants.
When designing your woodland garden, remember to include a variety of plants that will bloom successively, but also consider leaf and flower texture. Use some plants with big bold leaves and some with finely cut or toothed leaves. Vary the plants to get a range of greens from light green to greenish blue to jade green. Also choose plants that are of varying heights. Good companion plants for this Ginger are Solomon’s Seal, Black and Blue Cohosh, Bellworts (Uvularia), and Bane Berry (Doll’s Eyes). Shorter plants to intersperse with the ginger are Trilliums, Jack-in-the-Pulpit, Rue Anemone, Trout Lily, Hepatica, Bloodroot.
There are so many wonderful native plants, that you could blanket your entire wooded area with them. Don’t be afraid to experiment with combinations. The nice thing about plants is that it is easy to correct mistakes-just dig them up and move them to a new home.
Learn more about this and other native plants by visiting the gnps.org web site, and their Facebook page, or the West Georgia Chapter web page at wgawildflowers.org, or the West Georgia Chapter Facebook page.
