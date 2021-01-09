Almost everywhere you look these days, there are calendars of gardening tasks to be handled on a monthly basis. Not all start with the basics, however. For Master Gardeners, it’s simple — start with a soil test. You can pick up a soil test with instructions from the County Extension office. Go ahead and test the soil now so that you can apply any lime or extra potassium requirements before you plant. Wait until you plant to add nitrogen and other ingredients.
Plan your garden by laying it out on a piece of paper or in a spreadsheet. Anyone can draw a row or box to indicate an area of the garden (See illustration with article). Take a look at what was planted in each row previously when making the plan. Rotate your crops from one bed in the garden to another. Look for a future article on crop rotation to help with this decision.
UGA has many publications to help with vegetable gardening. https://extension.uga.edu/publications.html (Circular 963) is a good place to start.
With vegetables, make a list of what you plan to plant and begin looking for seeds for those plants that are planted from seeds. There are no transplants available in our area in January for planting. Most transplants arrive at the local feed and seed stores mid to late March. If you have a larger garden and plow the area, January is a good time to turn the garden to help kill any insects or weed seeds that may be awaiting spring.
If you have fruit trees, take a good look at them and remove any remaining fruit from the ground. Be sure to rake up and burn any old leaves and branches that may contain disease. In late January, you can prune apple and pear trees and grape vines (but not peaches).
Crape myrtles only require pruning to remove seed pods, dead or crossing branches and those small green twigs at the bottom of the tree or shrub. For additional information on pruning, see UGA Extension publications 949 and 961. Remember, no spring-flowering shrubs or trees should be pruned in the early spring. Wait until these after these shrubs or trees bloom for pruning.
In late January, pampas grass or other ornamental grass can be pruned to about a foot tall. Be sure to pull the dead stems out of the clump.
If the ground is not frozen, bare root shrubs and trees can also be planted now. Be sure to plant any trees or shrubs no deeper than the tree or shrub’s root ball. Use native topsoil to return to the space around the tree or shrub. Mulch with fallen leaves or other biodegradable mulch.
Continue planting pansies, snapdragons, dusty miller, dianthus and cyclamen in garden beds or containers. These should last until late May or early June. Dusty miller and dianthus will last several seasons.
Any ceramic urns or jars should be moved inside or turned sideways to prevent water collecting in them. A good freeze could deprive you of your treasured planters.
January and February are good for tuning up your mower, and sharpening or replacing the blades. Garden tools can be cleaned and sharpened in preparation for the coming spring. I like to paint the handles of my tools a bright color so I can find them when I leave them in the garden. Spray paint works well, and it will help you to identify your tools when working on a joint project with others.
Feed the birds: keep feeders and bird baths cleaned and filled. Most birds like sunflower seeds, but woodpeckers are drawn to suet. Cardinals like to have their seeds placed on a tray (but so do the squirrels).
No matter what you do to get ready, the weather will have its say. When temperatures drop, be prepared to cover gardenias and camellias with black plastic or large sheets. There is no fool-proof method of gardening where the weather and squirrels are involved.
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
