There are so many ways one can use an arbor in your garden, and an equal number of materials and designs can be used for the arbor.
Arbors are vertical, made of wood, metal, or vinyl.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 9:37 pm
They are modern or rustic, or any style in between. Arbors provide shade or shelter, often serving as an accent.
Arbors generally have open framework, can blend in with the landscape or stand out.
Arbors can support vines for additional privacy and can include a bench for sitting and pondering your beautiful landscape.
Most arbors are at least eight feet in height, allowing for visitors to stand under or walk through the arbor.
Arbors can be used as a garden entry, serving as a gateway into another “room” in the garden.
Garden rooms are very popular, with each “room” providing a different type of planting (e.g., shade, sun, trees with understory plantings, or interesting shrubbery).
Garden rooms may also provide a place to sit or have a meal.
Arbors can provide shade and shelter, offer a place to relax and enjoy the garden and can link your house to the landscape.
They can frame a nice view or hide a not-so-nice one.
Arbors can also be used along a path to provide more interest to the trail.
Arbors add height to the pathway, enticing the visitor to continue on, to see what lies ahead. A wide variety of plantings can be added near the arbor, adding height near the arbor, with a step-down in planting size as one moves away from the arbor.
Arbors can be used to highlight a focal point in the garden — an interesting pot of flowers, a mass planting of one type of plant, or a collection of plants that blend together.
Rustic arbors add interest to the garden, making each of us want to ask: “Where did you find that?”
Placing tall plants or interesting shrubs behind the arbor creates a better focal point.
I have three arbors at my own house, a flat vinyl one used as an entryway into my back garden, an arched vinyl arbor used as an entry into a front garden room, and a pointed arbor built by my son as a pass-through into the side garden.
Consider using any type of arbor when redesigning existing spaces or designing new ones — your visitors will love your garden even more.
Marjorie Stansel is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaska mastergardener@gmail.com.
