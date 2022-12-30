There are so many ways one can use an arbor in your garden, and an equal number of materials and designs can be used for the arbor.

Arbors are vertical, made of wood, metal, or vinyl.

Marjorie Stansel is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaska mastergardener@gmail.com.

Trending Videos