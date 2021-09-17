MAU Workforce Solutions celebrates opening of Douglasville branch

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
MAU President, Randy Hatcher, Douglasville branch manager, Lee Whetstone, members of the leadership team, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their Douglasville branch by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Aug. 24. MAU Workforce Solutions is committed to providing innovative solutions for success in staffing, recruiting, technology and outsourcing, and that commitment begins with their leadership. Since 1973, MAU has been family and minority-owned company that has helped improve the lives of their applicants, employees, and clients.
Over almost five decades, MAU has provided clients with solutions to their staffing, recruiting and outsourcing needs. As a faith-based family business, they seek to give their clients the same honest and supportive assistance that they give their employees every day. MAU works with world-class companies like; BMW, Magna, Mercedes-Bendz, Milliken, Bosch, and many more to provide solutions for success in staffing, recruiting, technology, and outsourcing.
MAU President, Randy Hatcher, commented, “As a company deeply rooted in our community, we believe that involvement in our local communities is a key responsibility of our organization. Our mission of contributing to both local and national organizations is one that has helped drive MAU from our inception. We are so excited to be able to extend our services out through west Georgia here in Douglasville and to be apart of your lovely community.” Also in attendance were the Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner, and Chief Operating Officer Georgia Economic Development who shared their enthusiasm for having Douglas County as a landing point for staffing solutions in the west metro area.
Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership President, Chris Pumphrey, Vice President, Breezy Straton, and Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, thanked Randy and his team and welcomed Lee and his staff to Douglasville and the DC Chamber, “We are thrilled to have your business located in Douglasville and to welcome you to the Douglas County Chamber family! Thank you for choosing to invest in our community and we look forward to promoting and supporting MAU Workforce Solutions for many years to come.”
For more information about MAU, visit their website at www.mau.com, or stop by their Douglasville location at 8463 Campbellton Street, Douglasville, Ga 30134.
