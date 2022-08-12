SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Ellen Wynn McBrayer was recently re-appointed to the Georgia Cemetery Association (GCA) Board of Directors, and was newly appointed to the Southern Cemetery Cremation and Funeral Association Board of Directors.
Wynn McBrayer is president and CFO of Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Her father, the late Charles Wynn, served as president of the Georgia Cemetery Association from 1987-1988 and is among the few men to receive the GCA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ellen was re-appointed to the Georgia Cemetery Board during the annual conference held from June 12-14 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort.
The Georgia Cemetery Association began in 1955 and was formally established as a non-profit corporation in 1957.
Its educational programs, annual convention, and seminars, enable cemeteries statewide to operate and serve consumers in their communities with the most current services and products and with the highest ethical standards. Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Meadowbrook Memory Gardens have been active in the organization for decades.
The Southern Cemetery Cremation and Funeral Association held its annual meeting in conjunction with the GCA in June at the Hilton Daytona Beach.
Membership in the SCCFA includes the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Ellen Wynn McBrayer was appointed to the Board of Directors of the SCCFA at the event.
The organization’s mission as a not-for-profit regional trade association acting to “meet the needs of its members through service and education focused on industry issues and legislation in the region, to promote ethical practices, and to provide leadership in the memorialization industry,” reflect the goals and ideals of McBrayer and the Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory family.
Ellen shared, “I am ever mindful of what my father, our founder, would think. “This is the 21st anniversary of his (Charles Wynn) sudden and unexpected death. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 21 years since I last spoke to my father. As I reflect on that painful moment in my life, today I feel blessed to have had the professional and personal example that he provided me.
“I feel uniquely lucky to have had parents who love me, inspire me, and lead by example in life and in the pursuit of my calling in funeral service. I feel ever so fortunate to have a community that loved us through the heartbreak 21 years ago. His passing was my calling into the funeral service. I never want to forget the pain I felt; it reminds me of how important what we do in funeral service is. I committed then and continue to work every day to be a better and more compassionate professional than I was yesterday.
“I’m honored and humbled to be afforded the experience of leadership positions as opportunities to serve our profession.”
Ellen Wynn McBrayer’s family at Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Meadowbrook Memory Gardens, her community, and her colleagues are certain that her father would be proud that she is faithfully following the footsteps of the path he began.
