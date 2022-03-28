J. Scott McBrayer CFSP, CPC, CCO was sworn in Feb. 8 as the newest member of the Villa Rica Cemetery Commission Board by Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal.
The Cemetery Commission is an advisory committee created by the City Council and appointed by the mayor to assist with recommended maintenance and improvements to the city cemeteries, and to make recommendations of fees and ordinance amendments to the City Council for adoption.
McBrayer, a funeral director with Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cemetery Manager for Meadowbrook Memory Gardens, was sought for this position because of his expert knowledge of cemetery rules and regulations in the state of Georgia and his vast experience in the field.
McBrayer was born and raised in west Georgia.
He graduated from Bremen High School in 1997 and earned his bachelor’s degree in 2001 from Shorter College, attending on a Presidential Scholarship.
Scott has spent almost two decades building relationships in the west Georgia community and following a life of service to others.
He is a 2005 Graduate of Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service and became a Licensed Funeral Director in 2006.
Scott is married to Ellen Wynn McBrayer and they have four children, 16 year old son Rhett, 11 year old son Wynn, who has a CHD (Congenital Heart Defect) and has many daily challenges due to his intense medical needs, and twin 8 year old girls, Allie and Reese. The family are active members of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica.
Family and community are paramount in who Scott McBrayer is.
“I’m proud to be serving this community beyond the doors of our business," he said. "I’m reminded every day that working in the Funeral Home and Cemetery business is a calling and a privilege. Carrying that sense of service into the community and having even a small role in helping preserve the integrity of our city cemeteries for the future is an honor that I’m humbled to accept.”
Scott’s initial term on the Board runs through 2023.
