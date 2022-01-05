Ellen Wynn McBrayer of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory was recently named one of the top five funeral directors in the country by American Funeral Director magazine. She was also a runner-up for national Funeral Director of the Year for 2021.
McBrayer was humbled to be selected as one of the top five out of 20,000 licensed funeral directors in the United States.
“It is such a huge honor, not so much just for me, but for everyone at the
Jones-Wynn family,” said McBrayer, who is president and CFO at Jones-Wynn. The last two years have been such a challenge for everyone in all walks of life. At Jones-Wynn we’ve always endeavored to honor the mission of my grandparents Clyde and Shirley Jones, ‘meeting a family where they need it most, in their brokenness.’ Attention to detail, an open and caring heart, and a true spirit of being called to serve have helped us shepherd others through the pain of their losses, a pain that we have also recently endured.”
Very active in the profession, McBrayer serves as a representative on the National Funeral Directors Association National Spokesperson Committee. National Public Radio, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, U.S. News & World Report, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, AARP and several broadcast news outlets have featured her when seeking authoritative insight into the profession. She was also named to the Georgia Cemetery Association Board of Directors.
While McBrayer is proud of her professional involvement, she is more focused on the Jones-Wynn family being involved in the community they serve.
“Everyone at Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory believes in this community,” McBrayer said. “We know and love these families. They are our friends and neighbors. They are us! We aren’t just here to help them through their grief or to help them celebrate the life of a loved one. Yes, we do that and pour our hearts into it. But we are also part of the community.”
Involvement with the Douglas County Senior Citizens Picnic Committee, the Veterans Activity Committee, the Villa Rica Holiday Canned Food Drive, the Villa Rica Golden City Lions Club, the Thomas Dorsey Birthplace and Heritage Board, are just the beginning of a list of examples of Jones-Wynn being involved. McBrayer is especially thankful for being able to continue a tradition of providing a Sunrise Service at Easter for the community.
“Our involvement in the community isn’t about business,” she said. “It’s just natural. It’s who we are. In 71 years in the funeral home business, I truly believe we have the best, most dedicated staff we have ever had. The pandemic has been hard, but it has brought a sense of focusing on every little thing that is important. I am honored to be a runner up for Funeral Director of the Year. My mom and mentor, Dana Jones Wynn, was a runner up in 2014. It is such a joy to know that we are building a legacy that earns positive attention. It all grows from the simple ideas that we follow a calling, lead with our hearts, slow down and attend to details that meet the needs of our community and families, and serve with compassion.”
