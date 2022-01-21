SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglasville-based Ivory Pen Publishing, founded by Shayla McGhee, was created to help others accomplish their publishing goals and connect their stories to the world.
McGhee is an educator, attorney, writer, and publishing entrepreneur. She is currently working a full-time job, running a small business, and managing a family with her husband, all during a global pandemic.
The company will publish content that is thought-provoking, conversation-starting, and reflective of true experiences and emotions.
“I established Ivory Pen Publishing because I want to help others fulfill their dream of becoming an author,” McGhee said. “I especially love empowering kids by helping them publish their own books”.
Ivory Pen Published just launched this January 2022 with an inaugural list of two titles including a natural hair journal and a Christian affirmation book. The intent of the publishing program is to showcase stories that are a genuine reflection of humanity; stories that may not have had a chance to be told, but are worthy of being heard.
The initial titles will focus on the themes of resilience, family, friendships, and joy. Books will be available on Amazon and their website, ivorypenpublishing.com.
Want to start your publishing journey with Ivory Pen Publishing? Contact Ivory Pen Publishing at ivorypenpublishing.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.