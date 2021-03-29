McKown named to ARC's class of Arts Leaders of Metro Atlanta

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The City of Douglasville announced last week that Planning Manager April McKown has been named to the Atlanta Regional Commission’s (ARC) 2021 Arts Leaders of Metro Atlanta (ALMA) program.
The workshop brings together 33 artists, creatives, designers, urban planners, and city and county officials to examine the role of arts and culture in community development and develop cross-sector responses to community opportunities.
Based on recommendations from the ARC’s Arts, Culture, and Creative Placemaking Strategic Plan, ALMA leaders will reimagine the program to develop arts and culture-led approaches to community challenges.
This year’s class, which meets for one full day each month from March through June, will work in teams on various planning projects, presenting their final efforts in a juried design review.
“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s incoming ALMA class, which will examine the essential role that arts and arts organizations can play in planning development,” said Josh Phillipson, principal of Arts, Culture, and Creative Placemaking at ARC. “Infusing the community planning process with diverse perspectives and creative energy will help communities better tackle their challenges in a way that improves quality of life for all residents.”
McKown’s selection to ALMA is in line with recent Arts initiatives in the City of Douglasville such as the creation of the new Public Arts Commission and the continued partnership with the Cultural Arts Center.
“I am honored to be able to represent the City of Douglasville in this capacity,” explained McKown. “The ALMA program provides a unique opportunity for me to participate in shaping arts and culture projects in our region.”
