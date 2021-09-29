Medline Industries continues to play a role in protecting Douglas County citizens against the deadly COVID-19 virus, according to a release from the county.
In 2021, the company deployed two high-speed face mask production lines running 24 hours a day to support both retail sales and institutional healthcare customers. Last week, the company celebrated its 10th year in Douglas County.
“Medline Industries job growth over the last ten years has been significant for Douglas County. Employing hundreds of people helps our local economy tremendously," said Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones. “We look forward to many more anniversary celebrations as Medline continues to produce medical supplies not only for our community but also for the world.”
The Lithia Springs Manufacturing Facility opened in 2011 to support Medline’s growing healthcare customer base. Starting with 20 employees, the operation has grown to about 500 team members. The facility also has 10 production lines dedicated to incontinence products.
The manufacturing center in Lithia Springs is a one-million-square-foot facility.
State and local taxes paid by Medline support local schools and first responders. In January 2021, Medline acquired a grant for $10,000. The funding was used to deliver COVID Care Kits to Douglas County students.
More About Medline
Medline is the largest privately-owned medical products manufacturer and distributor in North America distributing more than 300,000 unique medical products and manufacturing another 80,000 different medical products.
