Douglas County Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Douglas County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Departments received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Medline Industries on March 3.
Medline recently started producing medical procedure masks at its Lithia Springs Production offices and reached out to Douglas County to donate 10 cases of personal protective equipment masks to help the county’s first responders.
“Douglas County appreciates the support of businesses in our community who step up in the interest of protecting our first responders,” said Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones. “We stand with Medline Industries who not only continues to provide job growth opportunities for our citizens during a pandemic, but also continue to embrace the value our first responders bring to protecting our community.”
“Since the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic has struck Douglas County in 2020, many first responders have been working around the clock being dispatched on emergencies and I know teams at Medline Industries have been also working non-stop in producing personal protective equipment as well,” said Jason Milhollin, director of Douglas County Emergency Management. “We’re truly thankful for the donation.”
