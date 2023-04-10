Kiwanis

At the Kiwanis Meeting last week, The Mel Hayden Award was presented to the following five students: Grady Jackson Manley — Harvester Christian Academy, Kameron Autry — Lithia Springs High School, Cynthia Ramirez — Alexander High School and Jessica Dastoor, New Manchester High School. Unable to attend was Alexys Fugate, Chapel Hill High School.

 Elaine Stone/Special

The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County sponsors Key Clubs in the five local high schools and one at Harvester Christian Academy.

This year, the Kiwanis Club had winners from four local high schools and Harvester Christian Academy who have been honored with the Mel Hayden Award.

