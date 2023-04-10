The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County sponsors Key Clubs in the five local high schools and one at Harvester Christian Academy.
This year, the Kiwanis Club had winners from four local high schools and Harvester Christian Academy who have been honored with the Mel Hayden Award.
Each year a student is honored with the Mel Hayden Student Leadership Medallion Award.
The program was started in 2016 in honor of Mel Hayden who was a Georgia Kiwanis leader for 20 years and actively promoted the spirit of Service Leadership among Kiwanis youth in the local communities.
For a student to be selected, they must demonstrate outstanding Service Leadership by showing compassion for others, recognizing needs in the school and community, showing willingness to volunteer, take leadership positions and help solve problems.
They must show eagerness to engage with others and build interpersonal relationship skills, communicate with others by being a good listener and help others to develop workable solutions to problems or with projects.
At the Kiwanis Meeting last week, The Mel Hayden Award was presented to the following five students: Grady Jackson Manley — Harvester Christian Academy, Kameron Autry — Lithia Springs High School, Cynthia Ramirez — Alexander High School, and Jessica Dastoor, New Manchester High School. Unable to attend was Alexys Fugate, Chapel Hill High School. Her award will be presented at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.