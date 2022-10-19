The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is presenting its first-ever Members Photography Competition, celebrating Atlanta’s Photography month, satellite organization Sweetwater Camera Club (SCC) and aspiring CAC member photographers throughout the community.
For photographers seeking exhibition in one of the CAC galleries, this was an opportunity created for just this reason, with the opportunity to receive one of four cash prizes.
Artists were guaranteed at least one artwork selected into the show to be on display Oct. 10-Nov. 21, with an exhibit reception held on Thursday, Nov. 3, 6-8 p.m., hosted by the Douglas County Chamber Singers.
The Chamber Singers will present their own presentation of talent. The group will share a musical debut in order to showcase a glimpse into their upcoming season of choir performances.
Announced on the evening of the reception will be three cash awards: First place for $200, second place for $150, and third place for $100.
A panel of three judges will determine the award winners this year: Brian Degaetano, published for over 11 years in journalism, nature, and landscape photography; Darryl Neill, President of the Atlanta Photographic Society; and Rocheal Matthews, professional portrait and event photographer.
Sweetwater Camera Club (SCC) meets the second Thursday of each month to host a wide variety of motivating and educational presentations, competitions, critiques, and exhibits throughout the year. The purpose of the SCC is to share and promote the art and science of photography in a variety of styles and formats, all to provide a forum for photographers of all levels, novice through advanced. Visit www.sweetwatercameraclub.com for more information or to become a member.
Douglas County Chamber Singers rehearsals are held at the First United Methodist Church on Tuesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The DC Chamber Singers’ purpose is to provide quality music for the citizens of Douglas County, always endeavoring to bring enjoyment to both listeners and performers. The DCCS have performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City and in Vienna.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.