MembersFirst Credit Union broke ground on Feb. 11 on the site for its new branch office at 3024 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville.
The branch is an addition to the slate of banking options on the bustling Chapel Hill Road corridor. The new location will have a three-lane drive-thru, drive-up, deposit-taking ATM, and a lobby with private offices intended to give members options for fast, convenient service on their terms.
The future branch will be located between LA Fitness and BioLife and is expected to make the Credit Union more accessible to residents as they travel to and from work.
MembersFirst is the official credit union partner of the Douglas County School System and Wellstar Health System and serves the individuals who live and work in Douglas County.
The credit union will relocate its existing branch on Douglas Boulevard to the new location on Chapel Hill in Fall 2022.
The new branch was designed by Eclipse Brand Builders. Vintage Constructors of Powder Springs, Georgia will bring the new branch to reality in Fall 2022.
MembersFirst Credit Union is a full-service banking institution with 13 branches in Georgia. The credit union specializes in consumer auto loans, credit cards, and general-purpose loans and offers daily banking services to individuals and small businesses. For more about MembersFirst Credit Union, visit their website at www.MembersFirstGA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.