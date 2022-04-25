Men of S.T.E.E.L. to host event Thursday

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Men of S.T.E.E.L. Mentoring Program for boys will be hosting a Meet, Greet and Eat event at the Douglasville Golden Corral on Thursday, April 28 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Meet, Greet and Eat event is being hosted for parents who would like for their sons ages 10-18 years of age to be part of a mentoring program that focuses on building boys into becoming successful and prosperous young men, adults, husbands and fathers. Mentoring can empower our sons and prepare them for a prosperous future.
There is no cost to attend and meals will be provided by the Men OF S.T.E.E.L. Please call or text Donahue Redmond at 404-402-8276 if you plan to attend.
Any young men attending 10-18 must be accompanied by their parents or guardian.
