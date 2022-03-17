MACON/ATLANTA — Mercer University has received its highest-ever placement as a Military Friendly® School for the 2022-2023 award year, announced March 8.
Mercer is No. 5 overall and a Top 10 Gold Military Friendly institution among 665 institutions across the country recognized for their military and veteran programs and initiatives.
“Mercer University remains deeply committed to the success of our military-connected students pursuing their education goals,” said Dr. Penny Elkins, senior vice president for enrollment management. “We are very proud of our Military Veteran Student Success Team, which invests countless hours helping our veterans turn their military service and vast experience into a Mercer degree that will equip them to change the world.”
Mercer first received the Military Friendly® designation in 2017 and earned rankings in one of the four exemplary categories — Top 10 Gold, Gold, Silver or Bronze — each of the past three years.
“We make it our priority to provide military-connected students the very best educational support so that they can move forward into rewarding careers,” said retired Lt. Col. Scott Mahone, director of operations for Mercer’s Regional Academic Centers. “We are very grateful for the recurrent Military Friendly® Schools designations and the tremendous service of our Military Veteran Student Success Team.”
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey.
“It is an honor to serve those individuals at Mercer University who are in the military or military connected,” said Jamie Brown, assistant director of operations for Mercer’s Regional Academic Centers. “Our status as a Military Friendly® School is just one way of showing that we truly care and honor these brave men and women.”
Mercer works extensively to better assist military-connected prospective students through the enrollment process for traditional, non-traditional and graduate programs. In addition to being a Military Friendly® School, these efforts resulted in the institution being named Georgia’s first Purple Heart University and one of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges for Veterans. More information on Mercer’s alliance with the military is available at mercer.edu/admissions/military.
The 2022-2023 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in an upcoming issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found online at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships for Military Friendly®. “Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”
