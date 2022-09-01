The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County for September features the creative works by Lee Anne Messerschmidt.
Messerschmidt is a jewelry artist based in the Atlanta area. She graduated from Drake University with a BFA Degree in Interior Design and Art Education.
Messerschmidt was a potter for many years and has since found her passion for making jewelry. She loves manipulating metal with hammers and torches. She has added the technique of torch fired enamel and loves the colors that can be achieved.
Her jewelry is more about the art of the piece than the preciousness of the metals. She works primarily in copper, sterling silver, bronze, brass and aluminum which is mostly recycled. Many of her designs are inspired from nature and have an earthy organic feel with a touch of whimsy. It is her hope that people will enjoy wearing her jewelry as much as she enjoys creating it.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone. The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787
