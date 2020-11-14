I suppose that many of my articles should begin with “In my mother’s garden”. That is certainly the case for this article. My exposure to plants certainly began there, because my mother would trade plants with distant family and neighbors. She may have brought the Milk and Wine Lily from Spring Bank, the home of the Rev. Charles Wallace Howard of Kingston, Georgia, where she lived until 1929 when Ms. Sally Howard passed away.
Always growing in the middle of our front yard (about a half-acre of land) was a huge clump of Milk and Wine Lilies. At least, that was what my mother called them. I would later learn what they really are.
Milk and Wine Lilies aren’t really lilies at all, but belong to the genus Crinum, a member of the Amaryllis family. Their Latin name is actually Crinum x herbertii, a cross by Dean Herbert in the early 1800s. The “x” indicates it is a hybrid of two other species. Crosses between C. zeylanicum and C. bulbispermum are also considered milk and wine lilies. Some call them “spider” lilies, but so many plants already have that common name. Referring to them as Crinums will get you to the right plant. Milk and Wine Crinums have a pleasant odor, somewhat reminiscent of hand lotion.
In addition to Milk and Wine Crinums, we also have one called “Ellen Bosanquet”. Ellen is deep pink and blooms slightly later than Milk and Wine. There are also a few “Alba” or white crinums. We have many of our Crinums this year, thanks to a donation from a friend of Master Gardeners, Mr. Wiley Busbin, who donated almost 100 bulbs to our greenhouse.
Crinum bulbs may weigh as little as 8 ounces or as much as 20 pounds. The bulbs become so intertwined that the clumps are impossible to dig. It can sometimes take an hour or more to dig up a “clump”. If you have a tractor and pulley, you may be tempted to use it. They are tough plants and will grow in both dry and damp conditions. The larger the bulb you purchase, the sooner you can enjoy the blooms.
Of course, before you plant the bulb, find the right location. Crinums like full sun. Place them in the landscape as a focal point, and they will not disappoint you. Crinums will grow to three to five feet tall and may be that wide. A clump we have at the Community Garden is about that wide now, and it’s only been there a few years. I like to plant them near plants with purple or white leaves to help accent them. Crinums will die to the ground in winter, and adding some mulch will ensure their survival in very cold winters. I have yet to lose one, and the deer will certainly not eat them.
To plant the bulbs (and now is a good time), first locate a definite line on the bulb’s neck. This is the point where the green stalk fades to the white of the bulb. That will be the ground level for your bulb. Measuring from that point, dig a hole the distance of the bulb plus six inches. You are really just loosening the soil below the bulb, because you are going to fill the six inches back in with the soil from the hole. Now you are ready to place your bulb in the hole and cover it up. Water immediately.
Whenever I see a blooming Milk and Wine Crinum, I am reminded of my mother — I hope you can have similar memories with yours.
Marjorie Stansel is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
