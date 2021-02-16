Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen recently announced its complete 2021 spring concert season. Featuring award-winning artists from multiple genres, the various acts will take the stage to entertain fans at the intimate venue. Individual concert tickets are now available for purchase. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).
Twelve unforgettable performances in the season include:
• Marty Haggard (Saturday, April 3)
• T. Graham Brown & Lee Roy Parnell (Saturday, April 10)
• Lorrie Morgan (Saturday, April 17)
• Josh Turner (Friday, April 30)
• Moe Bandy, TG Sheppard & Jeannie Seely (Friday, May 14)
• Jo Dee Messina (Friday, May 21)
• Mickey Gilley (Saturday, June 5th)
• Ricky Skaggs (Thursday, June 10)
• Greater Vision & The Diplomats (Saturday, June 19)
• Billy Dean & the Steel Horses (Saturday, June 26)
• The Crabb Family (Friday, July 16th)
• Gene Watson (Saturday, July 17th)
There are four ways to purchase individual concert tickets:
• Order online at www.milltownmusichall.com
• Call the box office at 770-537-6455
• Visit the box office in person at 1031 Alabama Ave. in Bremen, Ga.
• Call TicketsWest at 888-479-6300
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Pop/Rock, Bluegrass and Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. Mill Town Music Hall is taking reasonable precautions against the spread of COVID-19 and patrons will be required to wear a mask upon entering the facility.
For more information about the venue of the upcoming concerts and pricing, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.
