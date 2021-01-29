Mill Town Music Hall hosting free, live streamed concert on YouTube Feb. 4

Special to the Sentinel
Mill Town Music Hall invites music fans to attend a live streamed concert on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. This is the venue’s second live-streamed concert and will feature performances by Ashton Shepherd, Kirk Jay, The Steed Brothers of Bowdon and Billy Dean. Available free on YouTube, the concert will include surprises throughout to ensure a memorable evening.
Mill Town Music Hall is located off I-20 in Bremen at 1031 Alabama Ave.
“Mill Town Music Hall is excited to bring entertainment into the homes of our community through this free live streamed concert,” said Steve Bennett, general manager at Mill Town Music Hall. “Our full technical team will be onsite to ensure the very best in sound, lighting and video production, while allowing everyone in the community to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. We look forward to hosting our guests when concerts resume in March.”
The four standout performers include:
Billy Dean — First gaining national attention on the television talent competition “Star Search.” Active as a recording artist since 1990, he has recorded a total of eight studio albums (three have been certified gold by the RIAA) and a greatest hits package which is also certified gold. His studio albums have accounted for more than 20 hit singles on the Billboard Country Charts, including 11 Top Ten hits, including “Only Here for a Little While,” “Somewhere in my Broken Heart,” and “You Don’t Count the Cost.”
Ashton Shepherd — Hailed as a new Loretta Lynn by The Wall Street Journal, and compared to Taylor Swift by Entertainment Weekly, Ashton stormed the country music world with her sass and southern charm with songs that include “Takin’ Off This Pain,” “Look It Up” and “Sounds So Good.” The Billboard chart-topping artist secured a nomination for Top New Female Vocalist in the 2009 Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as a Female Music Video nomination in the 2011 American Country Awards.
Kirk Jay — A former contestant on “The Voice” Season 15 as a member of Team Blake, his blind audition of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band song “Bless the Broken Road” turned all four chairs. At 5 years old, Kirk started playing drums at church and singing in the choir. In 2014, Kirk met a music manager who brought him to perform for Teddy Gentry, the bass player for the band Alabama. In 2015, Kirk started doing open mics and shocked the audience with his country sound and his audience has grown ever since.
The Steed Brothers — Bowdon-natives and brothers, Zach and David Steed share the bluegrass legacy handed down from their father Mike Steed.
The elder Steed began his 41-year stint in the regionally accomplished and long distinguished bluegrass band Bullsboro in 1973. Zach was inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Honor in 2009. The brothers have been billed with touring acts such as Ralph Stanley, The Lonesome River Band, Rhonda Vincent, Larry Cordle, Doyle Lawson, Jim and Jesse, The Lewis Family and many others.
Tickets for the spring season of concerts (March-June) at Town Music Hall are now on sale. Upcoming concerts include Mickey Gilley on March 27, Josh Turner on April 30, Jo Dee Messina on May 21, and Rick Skaggs on June 10. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
