Nasya Almond, known to family, friends and many in the Douglas County community as the “Miracle Baby,” turned 21 years old on Monday.
Almond was born with the genetic chromosome disorder Trisomy 13, which is caused by the deletion of her third and 13th chromosomes.
When Almond was born on Feb. 22, 2000, her mother, Nakia, was told her newborn daughter wouldn’t live through the night.
But, living up to her nickname, Nasya reached a milestone birthday.
She celebrated turning 21 last weekend at the Hampton Inn & Suites on Bob Arnold Boulevard in Lithia Springs with her mom, stepfather, Lee, baby brother, Christian, cousin Hyesha Bryant and God Auntie, Beverly Cooper.
“We were few in number, but the joy and love was huge,” Nakia said. “I never thought, in the beginning of Nasya’s life, that 21 years later, we’d be celebrating another milestone birthday. God has truly been good to my family and I. I am so grateful that God allowed my princess to see another healthy and happy birthday.”
Nakia said her daughter graduated in 2019 and is “doing great and so happy.” She will still be a student until 2022. She said Nasya hasn’t had any health issues since her double hip surgery in 2018.
