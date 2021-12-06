The Sweetwater Camera Club was on hand Friday to photograph the “Miracle on Main Street” Christmas Parade in downtown Douglasville. Children of all ages turned out for the festive night, which included the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in front of the conference center. Santa Claus rode in the parade with Public Services Director Greg Roberts. St. Nick and his reindeer headed to the conference center after the parade for photos. The Cultural Arts Council hosted a Christmas crafts event as part of the festivities, and kids had the opportunity to write a letter to Santa. The Celebration of Lights is taking place now, with displays at O’Neal Plaza and Jessie Davis Park. For more photos, see page A10.
