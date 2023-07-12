Nicolas Miranda has earned Faculty Honors distinction for the Spring 2023 semester, completing his freshman year at Georgia Tech with a 4.0 GPA.
He is currently a Teacher’s Assistant and is teaching summer labs for GT1000 and Chemistry for incoming freshmen. His college research project on Exometeorology can be found on Wikipedia.
He is majoring in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and minoring in Computational Data Analysis.
Nicolas was the 2022 Valedictorian at Harvester Christian Academy in Douglasville.
Other local students who also earned Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech for Spring 2023 for earning a 4.0 academic average for the semester included:
• Marcus Morris of Douglasville
• Binaya Timsina of Douglasville
• Courtney Curtis of Douglasville
• Hector Sanchez of Douglasville
• Kenneth Aguilar of Winston
• Nirvana Durbal of Douglasville
