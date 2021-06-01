Miss Fit Nutrition celebrates ribbon cutting

Miss Fit Nutrition owner, Aquanina Jolly, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on May 12. Miss Fit Nutrition is more that just place to get delicious smoothies, it is a wellness destination. Aquanina and her team of wellness coaches can help you materialize your wellness goals, make a plan to achieve your goals, and provide the products to fuel you along the way.
Aquanina commented, “Miss Fit Nutrition is a health-oriented destination point that provides a supportive network of wellness coaches that brings together people who have similar fitness and lifestyle goals. In addition, it promotes a community friendly social environment among its customers and members.”.
Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, congratulated Aquanina, and her staff, “we are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglas County, and we look forward to supporting and promoting Miss Fit Nutrition for many years to come.”
For more information about Miss Fit Nutrition, contact the store at 678-933-8250 or visit them at their location 5837 Stewart Parkway, Suite C, Douglasville, Ga 30135.
