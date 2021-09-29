SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) has awarded Mirror Lake Elementary School teacher Natalie Murray its 2021 Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award.
GFB Educational Coordinator Lauren Goble and representatives of the Douglas County Farm Bureau recently surprised Murray at her school to notify her she was selected for the award.
Murray, who teaches kindergarten through fifth grade music at Mirror Lake, was recognized for incorporating information about agriculture into her classes, while meeting curriculum requirements, to show her students how agriculture impacts their daily lives.
Murray began incorporating lessons about agriculture into her curriculum about seven years ago when MLES planted a school garden outside of Murray’s classroom. With the help of students and volunteers, Murray maintains eight raised garden beds planted in broccoli, cucumbers, tomatoes, herbs, sweet potatoes, cabbage and other plants. Every Friday, Murray takes the students out into the garden for “Garden Day Friday” lessons.
Some of her agriculture in the classroom (AITC) lessons have covered soil health, the importance of pollinators, such as Monarch butterflies, to pollinating plants so they produce vegetables; composting, and whether vegetables grow underground like carrots and potatoes or above ground like broccoli and cucumbers.
Douglas County Farm Bureau (DCFB) nominated Murray for the award. DCFB President Joey Rainwater, DCFB Office Manager Alicia Kopp and other DCFB volunteers have teamed up with Murray to teach her students how to compost. DCFB volunteers have also taught Murray’s students about the lifecycle of pumpkins.
Murray and DCFB have also worked together to offer workshops for Douglas County teachers about the agriculture in the classroom program that offers teachers numerous resources to provide hands-on activities that teach students a variety of subjects while meeting accredited curriculum standards.
As the award winner, Murray will receive a $500 cash prize and an expense-paid trip to the 2022 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference currently set for late June in Saratoga Springs, New York. She will also be invited to present a workshop on her teaching methods at a future Georgia Farm Bureau Educational Leadership Conference.
Murray has spent her 13-year teaching career at Mirror Lake. Murray earned her Bachelor of Science in Music Education at Georgia State University and her Master of Education from Walden University.
“Natalie is a shining example that no matter what academic curriculum you are teaching, you can always incorporate agriculture,” Kopp wrote in DCFB’s nomination letter.
Murray was named Mirror Lake’s Teacher of the Year for the 2014/2015 and 2019/2020 school years. She was also a part of the Douglas County School System team that won a 2019 Georgia Organics Platinum “Golden Radish” Award. Murray is also the 2021 Educational Alliance of Georgia’s (EEA) Council of Outdoor Learning Educator of the Year. She is a member of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators.
Georgia Farm Bureau coordinates its annual AITC Teacher of the Year, which is partially sponsored by the Georgia EMC, with the support of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.
ABOUT GEORGIA FARM BUREAUThe Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization with chapters in 158 Georgia counties. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia agriculture. Its volunteer members actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness.
GFB membership is open to the public and offers a wide variety of benefits, including insurance and discounts for health services, travel and family entertainment. Enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership. If you would like more information about agriculture please visit www.gfb.org, like Georgia Farm Bureau on Facebook or follow on Twitter at @GaFarmBureau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.