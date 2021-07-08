The new Pop Up Arts Shop at The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County for July features the creative works by Elizabeth Mobley with The Glassery.
Mobley is an experienced glass artist in the fine arts industry. Though she studied at The Glass Fusing Art School in Italy, and under several prominent glass masters, she continues to learn the nature of fusing glass experimenting, observing, and creating.
Mobley is a resident artist at Rockmart Cultural Arts Center where she teaches glass classes. She also teaches at several other art centers, including Carrollton Arts Center, Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, Fused Light Studio, and John C. Campbell Folks School.
Mobley enjoys networking with other artists and glass enthusiasts. She hopes to inspire others to create glass art through art organizations and while in the role of president of the Atlanta Glass Art Guild and as Education Chairperson for Rockmart Cultural Arts Center.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
