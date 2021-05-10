The renowned trio of Moe Bandy, T. G. Sheppard and Jeannie Seely will perform at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen this Friday, May 14.
During his career, Bandy has had 10 No. 1 Hits, 40 Top 10 Hits, 66 Chart Hits and five Gold Albums. His first release with Columbia Records in 1975 was “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life.” This tune reached No. 3 in Billboard Magazine.
Bandy went on to climb the charts with “Here I am Drunk Again,” “She Took More Than Her Share,” “She Just Loved the Cheatin’ Out of Me,” and “It’s A Cheatin’ Situation,” which became The CMA Vocal Duet of the Year with Janie Fricke in 1980.
Two of Bandy’s most popular songs were “Bandy the Rodeo Clown,” and “Rodeo Romeo,” based on his bull riding days in Texas.
“Early in my life with my group “Moe & the Mavericks,” we only were performing places like beer joints and honky-tonks, said Bandy. “But in my later life, I really think my songs became more about life and not cheating, drinking and divorce songs that hard core country music was all about back in the ‘60s and ‘70s.”
Sheppard is one of the most successful artists of the 1980s. He was also a spokesperson for Springer Mountain Farms and Folger’s coffee. He left performing and set up the T.G. Sheppard’s Theater in the Smokies around 1995. In addition, Sheppard worked for top charitable organizations as an ambassador. He took another hiatus in the Smokey Mountains when he opened his Bed & Breakfast house.
A recent song, “I Wanted to Live Like Elvis,” was shown on television with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee playing the bass guitar.
Sheppard met Presley when he was 16 years old. “We were just close friends at that time. Then in the early ‘70s, I became the Vice President of Marketing & Promotions for RCA and Elvis was one of my artists.”
As a singer, Sheppard went on to earn 21 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Charts, and he ranked among the Top 100 country artists of all time.
Motown Records picked up “Devil in The Bottle,” after many labels passed on it. The tune became No. 1 on the charts. The next song, “Tryin’ to Beat the Morning Home,” also went to Number One. “Motels and Memories,” and “Show Me A Man,” entered the Top 10 charts. “Last Cheater’s Waltz,” “I’ll Be Coming Back for More,” and “Do You Wanna Go to Heaven” all reached No. 1 also on the charts.
Seely is now in her sixth decade of performing. “Miss Country Soul,” as she is known, began singing age 11 for a Saturday Morning radio show in her Pennsylvania town. At 16, she began singing on television. In the 1960s, Seely became a member in the Grand Ole Opry.
In her early life, she wrote songs for Four Star Music. Celebrated songwriter, Hank Cochran was in town and suggested that Seely move to Nashville. She did and sang one of his songs, “Don’t Touch Me,” which became a standard in country music and won a Grammy Award for the “Best Country Vocal Performance by a Female,” in 1966. She also married Cochran.
For 13 years, Seely placed records on the Billboard Country Charts. Songs like “It’s Only Life,” “A Wanderin’ Man,” “I’ll Love You More,” “He Can Be Mine,” “Welcome Home to Nothing,” and “When It’s Over” all became hits for Seely.
Marty Robbins once said “Jeannie Seely is one of the great song stylists of our time.”
In addition to her songwriting and singing career, Seely was involved in major stage productions like Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.
“I love everything about my life in country music,” she said. “I am releasing a new album with Willie Nelson and other people. This is my legacy.”
Moe Bandy, T.G. Shepperd and Jeannie Seely will be at Mill Town Music Hall on Friday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 770-537-6455 or visiting www.milltownmusichall.com.
