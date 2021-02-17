More students Staying West

Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.