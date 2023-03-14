More than 105 young ball players turned out on March 4th for a free baseball and softball clinic sponsored by Douglas County Parks and Rec and the Alexander High School girls’ varsity softball team, along with their head coach, Julia Brooker, who was assisted by coaches from the recreational leagues.
The enthusiastic support from the community meant that the 6–12-year-olds who attended the clinic on defensive activities left the field knowing much more about getting baseball ready than before they attended the session.
The young players received tips on defensive techniques that included stretching, running, and throwing, as well as maintaining a correct ballplayer stance.
Besides improving their playing skills, the clinic attendees and their families enjoyed music by DJ Samuel Davis, climbing by Portable Rock Climbing, and bouncing courtesy of Jumptastic Inflatables.
Upcoming camps and clinics to benefit Douglas County residents include those by the Atlanta Braves, Base 2 Base, and D-BAT. Information will be posted on Douglas County Parks and Rec on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.