Baseball clinic

 Special

More than 105 young ball players turned out on March 4th for a free baseball and softball clinic sponsored by Douglas County Parks and Rec and the Alexander High School girls’ varsity softball team, along with their head coach, Julia Brooker, who was assisted by coaches from the recreational leagues.

The enthusiastic support from the community meant that the 6–12-year-olds who attended the clinic on defensive activities left the field knowing much more about getting baseball ready than before they attended the session.

