Once again, magic cast its spell on the daddies and daughters who attended the annual Fairy Princess Ball on Friday, Feb. 10, at Deer Lick Park — a Douglas County Parks and Recreation (DCPR) facility.
More than 300 fathers, grandfathers, and the all-important girls in their lives crossed the drawbridge spanning a flower-filled moat into the royal kingdom in the building's gym.
The Fairy Godmother and her princesses greeted the evening's visitors. Prince Charming was outside to give each young lady a ring before she and her escort boarded a horse-drawn carriage that ferried them around the park's lake in the crisp and clear night air.
The visitors feasted on a buffet meal supplied by Atlanta's Finest Catering while a live DJ provided music for the revelers to dance the night away. A 360-degree motion photo booth was available to make videos of people as they swirled through the night.
In yet another part of the castle, a face painter embellished the young guests with elaborate designs, and Crews Photography took still portraits of the couples in their finery.
Part of the action included a dance contest with prizes. Later, before they departed, guests checked to see if they had winning tickets for any of the donated door prizes.
On the way out the door and into a still crisp and clear night, each girl was given a pink canvas goody bag filled with mementos of the event — including a vial of fairy dust nestled in amongst the candy and trinkets.
Tammy Cochran, the DCPR Community Program Coordinator, said that she would like to give special thanks to John LeBlanc from the Maintenance Department and all of the staff members and volunteers who participated in this stellar event. Everyone — the staff and the guests — turned a normal Friday into a magical memory for all involved.
