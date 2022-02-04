It is times like this where we sit down and evaluate our core desires and aspirations; we observe the world before us changing and evolving, coming up with new innovative and strategic ways to progress and be a true resource for ourselves and our neighboring communities.
As 2021 came to an end, we reflected over the year. We, as a recreational center and resource for the community, pondered over what we could implement to not only connect with the community but what it means to be of service.
We always knew we were going in the right direction, but it wasn’t until we met Barbara Lee Turman, more endearingly known as, “Memaw,” an 83-year-old Breast Cancer survivor of 49 years.
Even before the recreation facility was established, she utilized the trails, met new friends, encouraged others, and enjoyed nature’s breeze, while being as healthy as she could.
Her diagnosis of Degenerative Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and once COVID-19, has never let these diagnoses stop her progression and has displayed that with a strong support group, such as her daughter, Melissa Burns, coupled with grit and tenacity, makes these diagnoses that much easier to work with.
While suffering a small setback that led her to a wheelchair, she quickly progressed to a cane that she started to only use for stretching.
Still, Turman did not concede defeat; she used her progression as a stepping-stone and eventually reached her one-mile goal on the trails.
The engine that could, faced with obstacles, transitioned into the engine that can.
The, “I think I can,” turned into I know I can-a tenacious and go-getter mindset defeating the odds placed against her.
The recreational staff knew Turman was a force to be reckoned with the first day she walked into the building.
One of the staff members asked her if she wanted to use the elevator, but Turman eagerly declined so that she could use the stairs.
We knew then that Memaw does not mess around.
Turman continues to create stepping-stones that allow for huge leaps in accomplishments.
We, at Boundary Waters, could not be more elated that through our services and resources, Memaw can have a better quality of life.
Our vision has always been assisting individuals within our community to live more rich lives and we see this manifested before our eyes through Memaw.
