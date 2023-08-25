With the heat dome holding tight over the South and sliding east over Georgia, it is more important than ever to remember the basics of mosquito prevention. Most mosquito species — and there are 63 in Georgia — tend to thrive when it gets hot.

The increased temperatures promote mosquito development to their fastest rates of the season. The higher growth rate is purely driven by their general uptick in physiological activity and the greater amount of food and nutrients available in the standing water where the larvae are developing.