A Mother’s Day Brunch was held May 11 at the Alice J. Hawthorne Center at Jessie Davis Park. The event was for seniors ages 50 and over. Seventy-plus seniors were in attendance. Each mother received a rose as they entered. The Brunch was filled with food, fun, music, storytelling, games and prizes.
Mother's Day Brunch draws 70-plus seniors
- Photos courtesy
of Douglasville
-
- Updated
