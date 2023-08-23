The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) has unveiled the much-anticipated 2nd annual Mosaic: Multicultural Festival.
This extraordinary celebration of diverse cultures is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. The Cultural Arts Center, nestled at 8652 Campbellton St., will be the backdrop for this event.
Mosaic represents the tapestry of cultures, and ethnicity that define each and every person in their own way. This celebration is not merely an event but a mindset we perpetually strive for. As individuals from myriad backgrounds converge to share their heritage, the Cultural Arts Council (CAC) is proud to present the Multicultural Festival — a reflection of this vibrant mosaic of cultures.
The festival promises an array of local talents gracing the stage, each performance resonating with unique ethnic roots. A variety of flavors awaits as food vendors offer both local delights and exotic cuisines, an exquisite journey for the taste buds. Explore the artist market, full of vendors and crafts representing countries and cultures from around the world.
Emily Lightner, the executive director of CAC, had this to say about the returning festival.
“Guests will be treated to everything you could want in one place for the first time; from dances to handmade goods, culture and spice, entertainment and activities, and above all the memories you’ll make to keep forever,” Lightner said. Get ready to explore a map of the world right here in Douglasville.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.