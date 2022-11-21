SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Damon Murray, executive director of facility use, gave an overview of the Douglas County School System’s Legacy Arena, now under construction at the corner of Highway 5 and Gurley Road.
Murray spoke to the Rotary Club of Douglas County on Nov. 7.
The 6,000 seat multi-use arena is projected for completion in the spring of 2024.
In addition to hosting graduations for all five local high schools, the arena will be rented for concerts and sports competitions, including basketball, indoor football, volleyball, cheerleading and more.
The facility is expected to draw attendees from throughout the region and will be an economic boost for Douglas County as out-of-town guests spend their dollars at local hotels, restaurants, and other businesses.
