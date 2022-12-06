Nov. 12 marked the send-off event for the Douglas County History Trail, held at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
Among the many attendees were Luticia Simpson Campbell and Nicole Malone, daughter and granddaughter of James D. Simpson, founder of Simpson and Daughters Mortuary.
As the mortuary has original elements of the 1935 Hutcheson School building, it is included on the Douglas County History Trail. As the Simpson family toured the Museum they visited the exhibit featuring the Hutcheson and Cousins schools, containing memorabilia and artifacts of those schools.
One photo drew their immediate attention, that of long-time educator and principal at Hutcheson and Cousins High Schools, James L. Stewart. As schools were consolidated, he continued as principal of the new Middle School on the old Cousins campus. It was later renamed in his honor and is now the Stewart Middle School.
Campbell immediately pulled out her cell phone and gave Stewart a call.
In conversation she asked him how old he was now. His reply "I was born in 1924."
This was a living example of the Museum's mission of "Celebrating our citizens."
