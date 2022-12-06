History Trail pic

 Susanne Hudson/Special

Nov. 12 marked the send-off event for the Douglas County History Trail, held at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.

Among the many attendees were Luticia Simpson Campbell and Nicole Malone, daughter and granddaughter of James D. Simpson, founder of Simpson and Daughters Mortuary.

