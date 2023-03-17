The Douglas County Museum of History and Art is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its opening on March 15, 1998.
On Saturday, March 11 the museum welcomed its 100,000th visitor, according to museum director Susanne Hudson
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 2:21 pm
The Douglas County Museum of History and Art is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its opening on March 15, 1998.
On Saturday, March 11 the museum welcomed its 100,000th visitor, according to museum director Susanne Hudson
Gregory Scobee, a Douglasville, resident came for a tour. Aaron Rowell gave Scobee a personalized tour along with a gift bag recognizing the milestone.
Hudson said the museum will continue to celebrate its 25th anniversary all year.
“Your Museum looks forward to continuing to ‘Celebrate our citizens’ and their amazing accomplishments for years to come,” Hudson said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.