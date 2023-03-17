Museum

Gregory Scobee was recognized as the Douglas County Museum of History and Art’s 100,000th visitor. Scobee, left, got a personalized tour from Aaron Rowell, right, as well as a gift bag recognizing the milestone on March 11.

 Museum of History and Art/Special

The Douglas County Museum of History and Art is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its opening on March 15, 1998.

On Saturday, March 11 the museum welcomed its 100,000th visitor, according to museum director Susanne Hudson

