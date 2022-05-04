If you sing, play an instrument or excel in the art of spoken word, the Douglasville Police Department is looking for you. Dancers, steppers, musicians: you’re on the Most-Wanted list as well.
The DPD Music Festival, scheduled from 12 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, will offer local artists a chance to showcase their talent and is free of charge to performers and community members who would like to attend. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners, who will be selected by the crowd applause.
Performers will be able to enter to participate Saturday by signing a release form at the PD booth, according to Community Outreach Coordinator Sgt. Shannon Dean, who said they are accepting any form of talent that doesn’t include obscene language and acts.
The rain-or-shine event will be held at the Douglasville Public Safety Complex, located at 2083 Fairburn Road.
Chief Dr. Gary Sparks describes the event as a musical talent show that will provide good, clean entertainment and fun to those who attend.
“We just want to see if people in Douglasville and Douglas County have talent,” Sparks said. “Singing, spoken word, or whatever talent you have that is respectful and doesn’t offend others will be welcomed.”
A stage will be set up for performers, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and pop-up tents to shelter from the sun while they enjoy the performances, which will include established jazz musicians like saxophonist De Wayne Martin, guitarist Bennie Amey and jazz/blues/Caribbean/gospel artist Joel Cruickshank. Aaron Dandrea will serve as Master of Ceremonies and host.
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products are not allowed on the premises, but food vendors will be selling chicken wraps, Italian sausages, Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, chips and drinks, Creole/Caribbean food and hibachi dishes. Consumers may also purchase shaved ice, Italian ice, ice cream and desserts such as puddings and stuffed donuts.
In addition, there will be vendors selling jewelry, tutus (children and adult), books; balloon animals and t-shirts; a chiropractic clinic; and law-enforcement recruiters.
“Bring your lawn chairs and tents and come out and have a wonderful start to Mother’s Day weekend at the PD,” Sparks said. “It’s another opportunity for us to be one with our community.”
Those seeking additional information may contact Sgt. Dean at 678-293-1621.
