SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Chamber recently announced its newest member of Chairman’s Circle: My Hometown Realty. Members of this elite group understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education, and building a better Douglas County for future generations. Amy McCoy, owner of My Hometown Realty, was officially welcomed to the Chairman’s Circle at the Best in Business Luncheon on Nov. 17.
“We are excited to have Amy as a business partner and community advocate,” said Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray,
“We look forward to a bright future as we support and promote My Hometown Realty as a member of the Chairman’s Circle.”
In 2013, Amy McCoy decided to take the leap of faith and move on from the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Family. Based on the business model she has grown and cultivated over the last 10 years helped develop her goals and dreams in life, helping others achieve their dreams. Whether it was the dream of home ownership for the first time, or investing for the next generation, Amy and her team will help you through the process.
My Hometown Realty Group has been in the real estate business across the metro Atlanta real estate markets for many successful years and will continue to be here for many more. This longevity and confidence come from their real estate services to many buyers and sellers, and their recommendations to others that result in repeat and referral business that keeps them productive and successful.
McCoy commented, “At My Hometown Realty Group, we are community advocates working to make homeownership attainable for all. It is important to be intentional not only with the residential community, but also with in the business community to make sure there are equitable opportunities for small businesses as there is for big business. I am totally optimistic that the Douglas County Chamber offers a voice for its small business leaders to help make an impact for the community. #ThisIsDouglas”
For more information about My Hometown Realty, you can contact them at 770-941-0881 or visit their website at www.myhometownatl.com. For information on the Douglas County Chamber, contact their office at 770.942.5022 or visit the Chamber website, www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
