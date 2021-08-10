Nancy’s Pizza owners Tracey and Michael Deese, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on July 15.
Nancy's has been serving the best Chicago pizza since 1971. Nancy's Original Stuffed Pizza was invented by Nancy's founders Rocco and Nancy Palese. A perfect balance of the rebellious spirit of 1970s America and centuries-old Italian traditions, the Stuffed Pizza is 2 1/2 inches high and features two layers of crust stuffed with cheese and toppings and covered with their perfectly spiced sauce. Nancy's offers pizza take-out, pizza delivery as well as full-service dine-in.
Stuffed Pizza was invented by Rocco and Nancy Palese during Chicago’s “Golden Age” of pizza innovation. Chicago in 1971 with Chicago’s famous deep-dish pizza is on the rise, rather than conforming, Rocco Palese pulled inspiration from his Italian roots and layered cheese and toppings between two crusts creating a stuffed pizza pie. The results were what we now know as Chicago’s first stuffed pizza. Tracey commented, “After dreaming of opening a pizza parlor for over 30 years, our dream came true in here in Douglasville. We are so excited to be a part of and give back to this amazing community!”
Douglas County Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, congratulated Tracey, Michael, and their staff, “We are thrilled that you chose to locate your business in Douglas County and to welcome you to the as Douglas County Chamber family. We look forward to supporting and promoting Nancy’s Pizza for many years to come. Thank you for bringing a taste of Chicago to our community.”
For more information about Nancy’s Pizza, contact them at 678-653-7238 or visit their location at 2987 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 103, Douglasville, GA 30135.
