Northern Tool + Equipment is celebrating its new store in Douglasville at 7150 Concourse Parkway with a grand opening event on Saturday, Nov. 19, with a special appearance by NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson and his No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro racer.
Gragson a, rising young driver, just signed a full-time, multiyear deal with Petty GMS Motorsports this past August.
He will be at Northern Tool from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a meet-and-greet, and his racecar will be on-site from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for photo ops.
The Douglasville store, which opened Oct. 22, is Northern Tool’s ninth in Georgia and sixth in the Atlanta metro.
The family-owned company has more than 120 stores across the country. The new store is part of the company’s focus on accelerating the build of its brick-and-mortar presence in new and existing markets across the country.
The 22,000 square-foot Northern Tool + Equipment Douglasville store is designed to provide the right solution for every customer including area professionals and serious DIY-ers, offering a deep selection of tools and equipment from top names in the industry including Milwaukee, DeWalt, Bosch, Lincoln Electric and Honda. The store will also offer a small engine Parts, Service + Repair department with expert technicians to keep equipment running.
“The construction industry as a whole is seeing rapid growth in the Atlanta area, and adding a Douglasville store gives us a way to connect with those skilled trades professionals in a new and growing space of the market,” said Suresh Krishna, president and CEO of Northern Tool + Equipment. “Our company is built on providing excellent customer service and being an accessible resource to help pros get the tools they need so they get back to the worksite and take on the toughest jobs.”
The new Douglasville store is the company’s third Georgia store to open this year — locations also opened in Augusta and Conyers— demonstrating how the company is seizing an opportunity to step in as a much-needed retail resource in the state and Atlanta market.
“Given the population of the Atlanta metro, we identified it as a major market that was not properly being served, which is what drove us to add stores across the metropolitan region,” said Duane Boris, senior director of Real Estate.
