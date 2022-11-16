Northern Tool + Equipment is celebrating its new store in Douglasville at 7150 Concourse Parkway with a grand opening event on Saturday, Nov. 19, with a special appearance by NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson and his No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro racer.

Gragson a, rising young driver, just signed a full-time, multiyear deal with Petty GMS Motorsports this past August.

