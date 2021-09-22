SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) celebrated a night of arts on Sept. 2. The annual National Juried Arts Show 2021 (NJAS) saw talents from multiple states represented, along with a collection of styles in multiple art forms. Several ribbons and cash prizes were presented for the National Juried Arts Show 2021 (NJAS). Cash prizes this year were sponsored by Miller Architecture and Planning.
Taking first place is Laura Smith for her rustic oil painting on birch wood, “Carrollton Train Depot,” a small piece of texture and timelessness. Second place went to E. Richard Clark for his meticulously-painted “Blocks” from his Quiltmaker series, making eyes believe watercolor is real fabric. rEN Dillard took third place with his striking ode to fantasy, “Gone Again,” executed with a fractured frame of gold. Honorable Mention goes to Nancy Long for her small yet striking study, “Horse Race Study II,” creating an illusion of movement, using strokes of color to portray movement and light. The Douglas County Art Guild presented the Mary Ann Carney Award to Nancy Long as well, for her paint-work in “With Lemons, Please!”
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be the judge of a juried arts show? Now’s your chance to be a judge! Come view the exhibit before the month has passed by, and make sure to bring your friends. Enjoy deep discussions with your friends and take a closer look at the work than you ever have before. The CAC will announce the People’s Choice award at the end of the month; come vote for your favorite artwork now! (One vote per guest, please.)
Judging is an anonymous process, with the honored judges selected according to credentials, backgrounds, and seeking a wide range of expertise. A big thank you to our panel of three judges this year, including Nikki Davidson, a professional artist owning Thunder Ridge Studio in Dallas, Ga., trained in California Community Colleges; Valerie Dibble, Professor of Art currently at Kennesaw State University with a background in printmaking and photography; Shawn Campbell, holding a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in photography from the University of Akron and a Master of Fine Arts in studio art from UGA.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 77-949-2787.
