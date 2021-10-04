National Mammography Day is Oct. 15. Is it time for you to get screened?
The early detection of cancer before symptoms appear transformed the world of cancer care and has continued to have a critical role in the control of cancer types for which screening is available.
Between 1989 and 2018 the overall breast cancer death rate declined by 41%, (resulting in an estimated 375,900 breast cancer deaths averted in that time period), due to a great extent to early detection with the increasing utilization of screening mammograms. However, not all women have benefited equally from this progress. Non-Hispanic Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer at every age. The higher breast cancer death rate in Black women in part reflects the higher number of diagnoses of triple negative breast cancer in Black women.
Far too many individuals for whom screening is recommended remain unscreened, and this situation has been aggravated by the substantial decline in cancer screening resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic, elective medical procedures, including cancer screening, were largely put on hold to prioritize urgent needs and reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in health care settings. Early projections indicate that these extensive screening delays will lead not only to missed and advanced stage cancer diagnoses, but also to a rise in cancer-related deaths. Cancer screening is critical to staying healthy and well.
Oct. 15 is National Mammography Day and a great opportunity to check your screening calendar. Below are the American Cancer Society recommended screening guidelines for those at average risk. These guidelines can also be found at cancer.org/getscreened.
• Women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms (x-rays of the breast) if they wish to do so.
• Women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.
• Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every 2 years or can continue yearly screening.
•Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years or longer.
Visit cancer.org to view our breast cancer screening guidelines in English and Spanish.
