Navy Federal Credit Union opened its Douglasville branch this week in The Landing at Arbor Place.
The branch, located along Chapel Hill Road, is the 344th branch world-wide for Navy Federal and the 11th branch in the metro Atlanta area.
The Atlanta area is home to nearly 310,000 veterans, according to Navy Federal, and there are about 15,000 veterans within a 20 minute drive time of the Douglasville branch.
The Douglasville branch is Navy Federal's first location on the west side of Atlanta and will draw from the nearly 71,000 members who live and work in the area, all part of the credit union’s commitment to improve upon the exceptional service to its members.
For member convenience, the branch will offer instant issue debit cards, notary and lending services.
The new Navy Federal branch is located at 9380 The Landing Dr, Suite A, in Douglasville, in The Landing at Arbor Place shopping center just south of Interstate 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.