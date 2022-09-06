On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center hosted its first Aqua Fest, with an overwhelming amount of the community coming to enjoy the event.
This free event included water slides, food trucks, music, yard games, contests, and prizes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center hosted its first Aqua Fest, with an overwhelming amount of the community coming to enjoy the event.
This free event included water slides, food trucks, music, yard games, contests, and prizes.
A grand prize was also awarded to one lucky winner, which included a one-year membership for a family of five.
The event concluded with patrons floating in the pool on their favorite rafts while watching, ‘The Sea Beast,’ the first part of Boundary Waters’ Fall Movie Series.
The sun was shining bright the whole day, but the heat did not stop the almost 400 people that came by to support our efforts.
The kids were excited about each contest and the parents were happy that we provided a need the community was looking for.
Shayla Reed, a resident of Douglasville, stated, “Attending this event was beyond remarkable. As a mom of three, I’ve found it challenging to identify safe and fun-filled events in our area and this was a breath of fresh air. There were activities for kids of all ages. We will be back again for the next event and for years to come.”
Kenny Mbagwu, the facility’s Program Coordinator, stated, “The experiences and memories that our first annual Aqua Fest presented will be everlasting.
This was truly my favorite event of the year.” His feelings about this event were mutual among many. The positive feedback was incredible throughout the day.
Ryan Lister, the superintendent, added, “It’s great to give back to the community. It was a chance for my staff and I to get to know the residents on a more personal level. The smiles on their faces throughout the day was worth all the hard work put into making the event a success.”
Lister said it’s obvious that both the patrons and staff are excited for this event to return next year.
He added, “With the amount of people coming to visit, I give all the credit to my lifeguards that did a fantastic job keeping the pools safe throughout the day!”
The planning and vision for the second annual Aqua Fest has already begun and the staff at the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center is excited to see how big this event can grow.
Providing an outlet for the children in the community to come and be with their friends, compete it friendly contests, and just be kids was the goal for this event and by the turnout, it looked like the goals were met.
Anyone interested in coming to the next part of the Douglas County Parks and Recreation ‘Fall Movie Series’, it will be held at the Boundary Waters Activity Center on Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 1 p.m. The movie will be, Buzz Lightyear, and there will be food trucks, activities, and games. Please bring a blanket or towel.
The series will conclude on Friday, Oct. 14, at Deer Lick Park starting at 6:30 p.m. The movie will be, “Hocus Pocus,” and they will also be providing food trucks and the event will be Halloween themed. Please bring your favorite blanket or towel to that one as well.
If you have any questions, feel free to visit Boundary Waters at www.celebratedouglascounty.com or follow them on their social media outlets, @Douglascountyparksandrec on Instagram and/or @douglascountyparks&recreation on Facebook
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.