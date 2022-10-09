By SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Never Alone Clubhouse RCO held its Second Annual Recovery Rally on Sept. 17. The event was organized to promote awareness and provide information about community resources available for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder.
The rally took place outside The Never Alone Clubhouse on Grady Street in Douglasville and included many family-friendly activities as well as food trucks and live music.
The event closed with a memorial candlelight vigil in remembrance of individuals lost to substance use disorder.
