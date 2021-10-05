The Never Alone Clubhouse held a Recovery Rally on Sept. 25 from noon until dark. The event was organized to promote awareness about recovery by providing information to citizens about resources that are available in the community for individuals and their families who are in recovery, seeking recovery and/or allies of those in recovery. The rally included family-oriented activities, including face painting, carnival games, live music and prize giveaways. The event took place outside at the Never Alone Clubhouse parking lot. A memorial lantern release was held at dusk. Earlier in the month, on Sept. 18, Never Alone hosted a Ride for Recovery Poker Run.