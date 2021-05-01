The Never Alone Clubhouse Recovery Community Organization (RCO) opened its doors Feb. 1, 2021.
Never Alone Clubhouse RCO provides individuals impacted by substance use disorder and their families with support groups, social and recreational activities, educational workshops, and other services designed to help them thrive in long term recovery.
An RCO is an independent, grass roots nonprofit organization led and governed by peers of the local recovery community. RCO’s carry out recovery-focused community education and outreach programs.
An RCO provides peer-based recovery support services (P-BRSS). Recovery Community Organizations such as The Never Alone Clubhouse are organizations that have been successfully managed throughout the state of Georgia for several years. They receive funding through local, state and federal grants, community partnerships, and private donations. And 100% of donations are poured directly back into the recovery community.
At the RCO people in recovery give back to the community through acts of volunteering and paid services.
“Addiction is a chronic condition, which means people need long term support, even after they complete treatment,” said Never Alone Clubhouse Director Jocelyn Croft. “In fact, many people with a substance use disorder will not engage in formal treatment services, but benefit from the peer support services the center provides. The Never Alone Clubhouse is a safe space where members of the recovery community can form positive connections and recover on their terms. Our staff are people in recovery themselves, and they understand that recovery can take many different paths.”
The RCO serves as a bridge between the community of recovery, the addiction treatment community, the criminal justice system, health service providers, and recovery support resources.
For example, Croft and Family Treatment Court Peer Specialist Deena Davis met with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to work with the county’s re-entry program.
The Never Alone Clubhouse peers are providing services to the inmates enrolled in Douglas County’s re-entry program. They educate participants on The Science of Addiction and Recovery (SOARS), job readiness, networking, recovery coaching and peer support. Douglas County’s Family Treatment Court has started its alumni group monthly meeting and virtual meetings at The Never Alone Clubhouse.
The Never Alone Clubhouse embraces the importance of the presence and involvement of all who believe in a person’s ability to recover.
Family members, peers, faith groups, and community members form vital support networks and through these relationship individuals leave negative roles behind.
Emphasizing leadership development within the recovery community recovery potential rather than historical problems and pathologies promotes the development of core values and ethics.
The Never Alone Clubhouse on Spring Street in Douglasville is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2-5 p.m. for Mutual 12 Step Support Groups, peer coaching, art, job readiness, all recovery meetings, educational services, and family and ally support.
The RCO partners with the existing 12 step meetings, and other addiction recovery-focused groups. The hope is to provide the missing link for those struggling with substance use in Douglas County and the surrounding areas.
“The Never Alone Clubhouse is proud to serve the community of Douglas County and hopes to break the stigma that often follows substance use disorder and invites everyone to visit, volunteer and grow with us,” Croft said.
Contact The Never Alone Clubhouse Recovery Community Center
• Visit their website: www.NeverAloneCH.org
• Email a peer at theneveraloneclubhouse@gmail.com
• Call or text a peer at 888-428-6726
• Visit The Never Alone Clubhouse located in downtown Douglasville — 6732 Spring Street Douglasville, GA 30134.
